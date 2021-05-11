Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNHBY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Dnb Asa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dnb Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Dnb Asa alerts:

Dnb Asa stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.56. Dnb Asa has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $22.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.815 dividend. This is a boost from Dnb Asa’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 4.12%. Dnb Asa’s payout ratio is presently 45.76%.

Dnb Asa Company Profile

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Dnb Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dnb Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.