Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0167 per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Diversified Royalty stock remained flat at $C$2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday. 73,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,855. The stock has a market capitalization of C$306.61 million and a PE ratio of -33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.60. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of C$1.45 and a 1 year high of C$2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.37.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$8.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diversified Royalty will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Diversified Royalty in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.