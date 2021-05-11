Ditto (DITTO) Price Tops $1.00

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Ditto coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ditto has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Ditto has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $9,202.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $404.97 or 0.00729845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00066829 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.40 or 0.00247618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $659.58 or 0.01188703 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00031659 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $409.94 or 0.00738807 BTC.

Ditto Profile

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. The official website for Ditto is ditto.money . Ditto’s official message board is dittomoney.medium.com

Buying and Selling Ditto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ditto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ditto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ditto using one of the exchanges listed above.

