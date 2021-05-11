Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Raised to $113.00 at Wedbush

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $104.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Dine Brands Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CL King raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.90.

NYSE:DIN opened at $97.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.80. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $100.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 2.02.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,113 shares of company stock worth $1,206,301. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,318,000 after purchasing an additional 235,743 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4,159.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,097,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 102,417 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,416,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

