Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 24,361 AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVEO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of AVEO opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 483.99%. The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

