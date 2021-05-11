Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,268 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Recro Pharma were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Recro Pharma by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 17,545 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. 56.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ REPH opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $5.82.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

