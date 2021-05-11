Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $67,000 in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,907 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of ENGlobal as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 185,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ENGlobal news, Director David W. Gent sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $102,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 360,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Palma sold 9,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $50,938.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,385.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of ENGlobal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

ENG opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.93. ENGlobal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.14 million, a P/E ratio of 77.69 and a beta of 2.75.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 1.15%.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and automation services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, EPCM and Automation. The EPCM segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

