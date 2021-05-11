Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of One Stop Systems worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Shares of One Stop Systems stock opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $90.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.78 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

One Stop Systems Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

