Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys New Position in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Separately, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CARV opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. Carver Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.15.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 18.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.44%. The business had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter.

Carver Bancorp Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV).

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.