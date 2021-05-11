Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 86,277 Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 86,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Digital Ally as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Digital Ally by 1,456.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 476,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29. Digital Ally, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $7.10.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; miniature body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink, an in-car device that enables an in-car digital audio/video system and a body worn digital audio/video camera system to automatically and simultaneously start recording.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.