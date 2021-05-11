Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Stephens currently has $38.50 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

DCOM stock opened at $34.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $35.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average is $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. acquired 13,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $354,799.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $280,116.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 68,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,252. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,201,000. Saybrook Capital NC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $949,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,017,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $181,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

