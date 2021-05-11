Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

Diamondback Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Diamondback Energy to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

NASDAQ FANG traded down $3.42 on Tuesday, hitting $79.34. The stock had a trading volume of 19,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,990. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.93 and a 200-day moving average of $59.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.48.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,900 shares of company stock worth $3,546,756 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

