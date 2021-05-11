Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 15.49%.

NYSE DSSI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.19. 2,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,639. The stock has a market cap of $413.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.69. Diamond S Shipping has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $11.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DSSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Diamond S Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

Diamond S Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The firm operates through the Crude Tankers and Product Carriers segments. It offers gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel, edible oils, and certain chemicals, such as ethanol under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

