DIA (DIA) Price Reaches $4.16 on Top Exchanges

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One DIA coin can now be bought for about $4.16 or 0.00007502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DIA has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. DIA has a total market cap of $172.38 million and $70.01 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00081909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00018274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00063683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00105304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $425.03 or 0.00766371 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00051970 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,813.70 or 0.08679543 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA (DIA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DIA is diadata.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

DIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

