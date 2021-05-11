Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $31.50 at Zacks Investment Research

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price boosted by Zacks Investment Research to $31.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.75 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.62.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $352,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 112,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 48,686 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $55,725,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $722,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 330.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 295,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 227,036 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

