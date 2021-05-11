Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €52.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DWNI. Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €48.61 ($57.19).

Shares of DWNI stock opened at €43.38 ($51.04) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of €42.00. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

