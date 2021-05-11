Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€170.00” Price Target for Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX)

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) has been assigned a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.52% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €132.57 ($155.97).

Shares of AFX opened at €139.90 ($164.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion and a PE ratio of 96.02. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of €80.65 ($94.88) and a 52-week high of €151.05 ($177.71). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €139.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €124.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

