Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,200 Price Target

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GSK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,538.47 ($20.10).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,324.29 ($17.30) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £66.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,319.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,335.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total value of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Also, insider Urs Rohner purchased 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

