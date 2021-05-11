Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €32.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €27.50 ($32.35).

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a one year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

