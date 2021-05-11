Desjardins Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for (GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT)

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for (GRT.TO) in a report released on Sunday, May 9th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. Desjardins also issued estimates for (GRT.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

(GRT.TO) has a twelve month low of C$30.78 and a twelve month high of C$38.97.

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported C$2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$1.83. The company had revenue of C$93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$91.00 million.

About (GRT.TO)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

