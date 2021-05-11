DermTech (DMTK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. On average, analysts expect DermTech to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DermTech stock opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. DermTech has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The company has a market cap of $917.77 million, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.18.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $39,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $121,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,514 shares of company stock worth $4,255,511 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DMTK shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on DermTech in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

