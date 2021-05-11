Deri Protocol Trading Down 15% Over Last Week (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $7.65 million and $349,791.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.90 or 0.00642636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00066653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.66 or 0.00242435 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.00 or 0.01192308 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00030204 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $426.72 or 0.00751527 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

