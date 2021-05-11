Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Denny’s posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

DENN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Sidoti cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

DENN opened at $17.10 on Friday. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.88, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.35.

In other news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $128,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,754.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $372,687.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,786.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 43,404 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at $12,527,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Denny’s by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Denny’s by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

