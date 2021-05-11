Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stake Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $359,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $7,032,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total value of $221,961.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 3,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $214,356.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,439,997 shares of company stock valued at $157,711,648. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.12. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 2.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. The business’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.63.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

