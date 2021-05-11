Delphy (DPY) Price Hits $0.0162 on Exchanges

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $107,760.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00082021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00018463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00064230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00105014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.52 or 0.00764761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00051409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,759.64 or 0.08676486 BTC.

Delphy Coin Profile

DPY is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

