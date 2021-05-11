Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DLVHF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, March 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Delivery Hero stock traded down $8.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of $90.50 and a 1 year high of $171.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.55.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

