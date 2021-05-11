DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 8,314 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 213,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL opened at $99.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.58. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $103.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.84.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

