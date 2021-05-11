DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 2,661 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in Sealed Air by 68.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 68,491 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Sealed Air by 8.3% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Sealed Air by 46.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 162,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 51,427 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth $13,138,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Sealed Air by 36.3% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 58,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SEE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.27.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.70%.

Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

