DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 198.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.19% of Stride worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,724,000 after buying an additional 248,541 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Stride by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,874,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,790,000 after buying an additional 437,648 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Stride by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,447,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,734,000 after buying an additional 93,516 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stride by 248.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,179,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,035,000 after buying an additional 840,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Stride by 9,469.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after purchasing an additional 967,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

NYSE LRN opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Stride news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $295,473.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $3,138,412.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,073,869.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,760 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,722. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.