DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 15.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $61.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $92.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.84 and a 200 day moving average of $59.28.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NTLA. Roth Capital raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $3,195,800.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 705,536 shares in the company, valued at $59,011,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $30,262,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 730,841 shares of company stock valued at $49,591,051. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.