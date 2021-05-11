DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 51.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 61.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax stock opened at $127.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $70.72 and a one year high of $138.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.82 and a 200 day moving average of $113.08.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.21.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

