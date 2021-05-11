DEJAVE (DJV) Price Reaches $1,289.59 on Top Exchanges

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. DEJAVE has a total market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $1,151.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One DEJAVE coin can currently be bought for $1,289.59 or 0.02322715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEJAVE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $380.62 or 0.00685545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00065993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 134.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.32 or 0.00245537 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $693.50 or 0.01249089 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003706 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00031174 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $410.05 or 0.00738555 BTC.

DEJAVE Coin Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE . The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io

DEJAVE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEJAVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEJAVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEJAVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.