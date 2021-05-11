DeFinition Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $419.00 (DZI)

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 10th. DeFinition has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $419.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFinition coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFinition has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $529.10 or 0.00957298 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00065438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 148.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.59 or 0.00248948 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $661.03 or 0.01195994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003665 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00029336 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.20 or 0.00711406 BTC.

DeFinition Coin Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 coins and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 coins. DeFinition’s official Twitter account is @definitiondzi . The official website for DeFinition is definition.network/index/menu

According to CryptoCompare, “Definition.network is a resilient supply token on Tron. As the same of Definition, its goal is to redefine DiFi. “

DeFinition Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFinition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFinition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

