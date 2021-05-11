DECENT Price Down 15.6% Over Last 7 Days (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last seven days, DECENT has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. DECENT has a market cap of $1.29 million and $4,703.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00063819 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.26 or 0.00317859 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000638 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008642 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00029852 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010632 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000158 BTC.

DECENT Coin Profile

DECENT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DECENT’s official website is decent.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent is a decentralized open source content distribution platform that allows anyone to buy, sell, or share content without unnecessary middleman fees or manipulation. Using Decent, authors can share their content directly with consumers using blockchain technology and a modified version of the Bittorrent protocol, without any cultural, geographical or political limitations. Decent holds multiple advantages over traditional platforms, such censorship resistance, which is ensured by Decent's decentralized nature where no single server can be targetted or shut down (It is also impossible to target specific nodes with one piece of content in mind). It allows consumers to acquire content for a cheaper price, while the content creators can keep 100% of the profits. Furthermore, there is no central authority that dictates what content is worth downloading, meaning that content creators are free to express themselves completely and to succeed (or fail) in their craft, regardless of what corporations or governments see fit. The reputation, recommendation, and feedback systems will give every user an equal opportunity. Decent will host an ICO starting on the 10th of September in which 70% of the DCT tokens' total supply will be sold for ETH and BTC. The remaining 30% will be used for mining rewards. DCT tokens are used to fuel the Decent Platform and is required to publish and buy content. Users can choose to set the price for their published content. “

DECENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

