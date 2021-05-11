Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on DVDCF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of DVDCF opened at $12.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.37. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 0.86.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

