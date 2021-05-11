Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Datadog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank raised Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Datadog has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.95.

Shares of DDOG opened at $76.86 on Friday. Datadog has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $119.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.44 and its 200 day moving average is $95.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,561.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $29,297,601.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,758,543.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $20,087,560.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,705,736.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,411,265 shares of company stock valued at $122,866,561. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Datadog by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,931,000 after buying an additional 1,199,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,472,000 after buying an additional 561,531 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,090,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,950,000 after buying an additional 541,225 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Datadog by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,449,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,542,000 after buying an additional 328,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,427,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

