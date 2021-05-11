DarioHealth (DRIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect DarioHealth to post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 337.55% and a negative return on equity of 120.46%. On average, analysts expect DarioHealth to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DRIO opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.34. DarioHealth has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRIO. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DarioHealth in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on DarioHealth in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners downgraded DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.60 to $22.25 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. DarioHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

