Daré Bioscience (DARE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Daré Bioscience to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). On average, analysts expect Daré Bioscience to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DARE stock opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63. Daré Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.21.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DARE shares. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

About Daré Bioscience

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

