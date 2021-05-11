DAOstack Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 11th. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $11.79 million and approximately $37,319.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,657.62 or 1.00163216 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00045354 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00011291 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.09 or 0.00230508 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000188 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001784 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.