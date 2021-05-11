Danske Upgrades Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) to “Buy”

Danske upgraded shares of Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Boozt AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS BOZTY opened at $22.70 on Monday. Boozt AB has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $26.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09.

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, , accessories, and beauty products online. It operates through three segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand webstore with approximately 1000 brand partners for women, men, kids, sports and athleisure, beauty, and home products.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Boozt AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boozt AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.