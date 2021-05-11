Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%.

DAC traded down $6.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.98. The stock had a trading volume of 26,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.49. Danaos has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $67.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAC. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of Danaos in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

