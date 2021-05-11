Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Director Sells $1,128,042.00 in Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
DHR opened at $259.03 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $155.61 and a twelve month high of $261.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.03 and a 200-day moving average of $231.75. The stock has a market cap of $184.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 31.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 630,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,947,000 after purchasing an additional 152,129 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Danaher by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 2.0% in the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 75,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Danaher by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 26,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 23.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.
Further Reading: Trading Halts
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.