Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Director Sells $1,128,042.00 in Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DHR opened at $259.03 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $155.61 and a twelve month high of $261.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.03 and a 200-day moving average of $231.75. The stock has a market cap of $184.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 31.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 630,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,947,000 after purchasing an additional 152,129 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Danaher by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 2.0% in the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 75,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Danaher by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 26,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 23.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

