Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,294,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,244,707 shares during the quarter. Ventas comprises 2.9% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $389,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 13.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 783,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,860,000 after acquiring an additional 95,041 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1,618.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on VTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.16.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $295,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $963,993.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,496,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,229,264. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

VTR opened at $54.93 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.