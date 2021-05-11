Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,563,750 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 3,442.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,609,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563,750 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Regency Centers worth $91,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Regency Centers by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 328,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,634,000 after acquiring an additional 55,529 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 17.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Regency Centers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,693,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,906,000 after buying an additional 350,555 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 859.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

Shares of REG stock opened at $65.43 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.34, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,471,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

