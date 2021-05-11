DA Davidson Weighs in on Quanta Services, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quanta Services in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ FY2021 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PWR. B. Riley boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.10.

PWR stock opened at $100.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.50. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $101.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,075,153.95. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $63,881.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

