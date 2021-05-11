DA Davidson Raises Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $72.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $66.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

Get Lyft alerts:

LYFT opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average of $50.84. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $1,299,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Lawee sold 115,537 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $7,533,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock valued at $311,387,156. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.