D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 17.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for about 1.2% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $239,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $50,742,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 816,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,300,000 after acquiring an additional 375,846 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,215,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,433,000 after purchasing an additional 275,803 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHI. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.41.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $4.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,965. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.40. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.82 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at $882,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,596. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

