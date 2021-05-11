CyberArk Software Ltd. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for CyberArk Software in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $119.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,710.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $92.61 and a 52 week high of $169.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.