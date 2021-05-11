Cwm LLC Sells 103,401 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 97.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,401 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.76. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

