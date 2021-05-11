Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 15.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,460,000 after purchasing an additional 63,896 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,294,000 after purchasing an additional 139,582 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 39,477 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $1,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of APTV stock opened at $143.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $57.26 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.32.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.15.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.